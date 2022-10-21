Sara, Kiara, Suhana Light Up Diwali!

So many stars glittered at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party that it was a sight to behold!

We had a look at Bollywood's power couples at the do.

Here's a look at the gorgeous women the cameras just couldn't get enough of.

Sara Ali Khan brings the bling home. She was accompanied by her brother, Ibrahim.

Kiara Advani goes for gold.

Diana Penty shows you how to jazz up a sari.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan works the party circuit.

Ananya Pandey's hatke look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kajol.

Nora Fatehi.

Rakul Singh was also seen at Taapsee Pannu's Diwali party.

Janhvi Kapoor arrives with sister Khushi.

Malavika Mohanan looks gorgeous.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Malaika Arora.

Aditi Rao Hydari.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Raveena Tandon.

Isabelle Kaif.

Sharvari.

Karisma Kapoor arrives sans sister Kareena Kapoor.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli wears an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit as she poses with Shanaya Kapoor.

Akansha Ranjan.

Tahira Kashyap, who hosted the first Diwali party of the season.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor.

Seema Sajdeh joins them.

Anant Ambani's finacee Radhika Merchant with Akash Ambani's wife Shloka.