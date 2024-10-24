Sanya-Fatima Party Together

Stars don't wait for the weekend to party. So Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party was held midweek, on a Wednesday, and everybody -- Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra -- turned up!

They made lovely pictures for the paps as well as for themselves, inside the party.

Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh catch up.

The ladies take a picture with power couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.

Sobitha Dhulipala gives us a sneak peek of what she's eating.

The host Manish Malhotra with Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Karan Johar.

Janhvi Kapoor joins them with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his brother Veer Pahariya.

Raveena Tandon, Kriti Sanon, Rekha add colour to the men in black, Manish Malhotra and Vijay Varma.

Raveena with daughter Rasha Thadani joins Bindiya Goswami and her daughters Nidhi, Siddhi and Nidhi's husband Binoy Gandhi.

Raveena and Urmila Matondkar say it with a pout.

The teen deviyaan.

Taha Shah Badussha takes a selfie with Raveena, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sanya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com