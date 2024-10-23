Glamorous Sharvari, Triptii, Kriti, Alia...

The best part about a Manish Malhotra party is the jaw-dropping fashion the stars bring with them.

The designer kickstarted the Diwali parties with a grand do at his residence, and all the ladies wore the best designs from his latest collection.

Vasan Bala may have withdrawn from the public eye after the failure of Jigra, but Alia Bhatt puts on her best smile for the cameras.

Triptii Dimri had a release on the same day as Jigra, and though Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video fared only marginally better, the actress is in party mode already.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari goes for black.

Disha Patani picks the safe festival colour: Gold.

Months after the release of Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to wear the red sari.

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets somE inspiration from Kareena Kapoor.

Before we get to see two versions of Kriti Sanon in Do Patti, here's looking at a sunny single.

Janhvi Kapoor picks the colour of royalty.

Sanya Malhotra wears a unique embroidery sari.

Sophie Choudry shimmers in black.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com