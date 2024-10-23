Kiara-Sidharth Light Up A Diwali Party

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

From Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt.

And then some more:

Kiara Advani matches husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Shriya Saran with Andrei Koscheev.

New parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Life's a party for Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor, as they head from here to here.

Aadar Jain with fiancee Alekha Advani.

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi.

Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh,

Watch the celebs arrive at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Aayush Sharma arrives with Arpita Khan.

Alvira Khan with Atul Agnihotri.

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl.

Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Aparshakti Khurana with wife Akriti.

Kartik Aaryan.

Vijay Varma..

Arjun Kapoor.

Abhay Verma.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sunny Kaushal.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Vedang Raina.

Abhay Deol.

Kriti Sanon, second from left, with Dinesh Vijan, his wife Pramita Tanwar, second from right, and Shikhar Pahariya, right. Can anyone please identify the lady on the left?

Punit Malhotra,

Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta, left, and Karan Johar with their new business partner, Adar Poonawalla, centre.

Shabana Azmi and Rekha catch up.

Host of the evening, Manish Malhotra, with the movie legends.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com