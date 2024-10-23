Ananya Dazzles At Manish's Diwali Party

Manish Malhotra's Diwali party saw Bollywood's glitterati glitter even more, as they wore the latest designs from his collection.

Ananya Panday has got the memo, and picks her outfit accordingly.

As does Radhikka Madan.

Sobhita Dhulipala returns to the party scene after her Pasupu Danchatam ceremony.

Diana Penty goes for gold.

Alizeh Agnihotri, in disco mode.

Pooja Hegde looks refreshed from her Sri Lankan holiday.

Alaya F picks a Barbie look.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty arrive together.

Karisma Kapoor.

Huma Qureshi.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Shraddha Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor.

Urmila Matondkar.

Nora Fatehi.

Raveena Tandon arrives with...

Daughter Rasha Thadani.

Gauri Khan with...

Daughter Suhana Khan.

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.

Iulia Vantur.

Tahira Kashyap.

Ekta Kapoor.

Kanika Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com