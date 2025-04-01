HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sikandar Will Miss Rs 300 Crore Mark

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 01, 2025 12:27 IST

After collecting Rs 30.06 crore (Rs 306 million) on Sunday, all eyes were on the kind of numbers Sikandar would see on Monday.

Eid has traditionally seen very good collections for Salman Khan starrers, especially pre-pandemic, and hence all hopes on building further momentum were pinned on the festival.

Ideally, there is more than a 25 percent jump expected on this day, if not more.

Moreover, since the film had opened lower than original expectations, it was all the more necessary that on Eid, the film does go past the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark.

That did not happen though, as the growth happened marginally with Rs 32 crore* (Rs 320 million*) coming in.

 

The mass areas, especially the smaller towns in the North, saw higher footfalls.

But the class audiences, especially the multiplexes in the bigger cities, saw either static or lower footfalls.

They balanced each other to give a decent growth.

The Salman Khan starrer has crossed the Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) mark and currently stands at Rs 62.06 crore* (Rs 620.6 million).

The Tuesday collections should hold to an extent due to the post Eid factor, which means about Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) may come in.

The Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark may be crossed by the close of the first five days of the film's run.

One expected the film to enter at least the Rs 300 Crore Club (Rs 3 billion) in its lifetime but that will certainly not happen. One waits to see just how far it will eventually go.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Source: ANI
