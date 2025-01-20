HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saif's Diamond-Studded Rolex

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2025 14:58 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy House of Pataudi/Instagram

News about Saif Ali Khan has been trending ever since he got attacked at home.

Old videos of the actor have also started doing the rounds. One such video has Saif discussing his meeting with the sultan of Brunei in London.

The video was taken when Saif was giving an interview to East India Comedy while promoting his 2008 film, Race.

In the video, Saif stated that the sultan of Brunei would invite celebrities like Michael Jackson to his palace. His daughter, who was a fan of Bollywood, invited Saif and Manisha Koirala.

'There were two chairs for the meeting, one large and one short. I went and sat on the large one, without realising it was meant for the sultan. I was then told to sit on the small chair after which the sultan came and sat on it. He took a picture with me,' Saif -- who became the nawab of Pataudi after his father, cricket legend Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi passed away in 2011 -- says in the video.

 

At the end of the meeting, the sultan of Brunei -- once considered one of the richest men in the world -- gifted him a box.

'Later, when I opened it, I saw a Rolex watch with diamonds,' Saif said in the video.

Since it was a lady's watch, Saif tried to sell the Rolex to Race Producer Ramesh Taurani, but in vain.

He then said, 'The Rolex watch is with my wife now.'

Saif had started dating Kareena in 2008 and got married to her in 2012. Spotted Bebo wearing the watch, folks?

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

