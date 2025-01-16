Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago

Saif and Kareena moved to Satguru Sharan after Jeh was born.

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The building in Bandra, north west Mumbai, where Saif Ali Khan and his family lives.

Saif Ali Khan moved into his apartment Satguru Sharan, where the intruder attacked him early on January 16, four years ago.

Prior to that he lived in an adjacent building, Fortune Heights, in Bandra West.

When he lived in Fortune Heights Saif got married to Kareena Kapoor and the couple posted photographs as newly weds for the first time from there.

Taimur, the couple's son, was born at Fortune Heights on December 20, 2016.

After their second son Jehangir was born in February 2021, Saif and family moved to Satguru Sharan.

Constructed by Satguru Constructions, whose properties dot Bandra West that is home to many Bollywood celebrities, Saif bought two floors in the building during Covid times reportedly for Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million); estimates put their current market value at Rs 55 crore (Rs 550 million).

Saif leased out his property in Fortune Heights which fetches him around Rs 350,000 as monthly rent on a deposit of Rs 15 lakh (Rs 1.5 million).

Located close to St Theresa's High School, both buildings are in a quiet residential neighbourhood, with the only hustle and bustle coming from the clutch of eateries at both ends of the road. The tony Hakkasan restaurant is located about 100 metres away.

Kareena regularly posts pictures of their home on social media. Judging from the pix, the aristocratic Saif clearly seems to enjoy the library in his house the most. He has also been spotted browsing through the books at the Title Waves bookstore nearby.

Kareena has also posted pictures of Saif's cherished dog Elvis; the actor can often be spotted taking the pet out for a walk.

The neighbours too know him for his love for dogs and he greets almost everyone while out on a walk in the bylanes of Bandra.

"I often met Saif with my dog Lisa who was a friend of his dog Elvis," says a neighbour from Fortune Heights.

"Saif has no airs and mixes around with anyone who is walking their dogs. He is a dog lover and a very nice man," the neighbour says.

"I wonder why someone would have enmity with Saif. I fail to understand."