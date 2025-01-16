SaifAttack: 'Shocking And Scary'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan with NTR Jr at the trailer launch of Devara Part 1 in Mumbai.

Film folk are shocked at the attack on Saif Ali Khan, due to which he had to be hospitalised.

Several of his friends and colleagues reacted on social media:

Jr NTR, who worked with Saif Ali Khan in Devara Part 1, writes, 'Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.'

Saif's Hum Tum Director Kunal Kohli posts, 'Shocking & Scary incident. Praying for Saif's speedy recovery. #SaifAliKhan'

IMAGE: Director Siddharth Anand, who directed Saif in the film Ta Ra Rum Pum, arrives at the Lilavati Hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chiranjeevi: 'Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery.'

Chef Kunal Kapoor is 'Stunned to hear about the attack on Saif. Praying for his speedy recovery.'