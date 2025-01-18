HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saif: 'Much Better Now'

By SUBHASH K JHA
January 18, 2025

IMAGE" Saif Ali Khan and his younger sister Soha Ali Khan in happier times. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
 

Saif Ali Khan is healing fast and on the way to recovery.

When Subhash K Jha asked Saif how he was doing, the actor replied, "Thanks, SKJ, much better now."

The star, who was stabbed six times during a robbery at his home early on Thursday morning, is expected to be discharged from the Lilavati hospital in the next three or four days.

The physical and more importantly emotional healing will take time.

At the moment it is not known where Saif, Kareena Kapoor, their sons Taimur and Jeh will reside after his discharge.

A reliable source tells Subhash that the family may move to Saif's ancestral home in Pataudi for some time.

Meanwhile, heavy security bandobast is being planned for the family.

SUBHASH K JHA
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
Was The Attack On Saif Waiting To Happen?
Saif Attack: What We Know So Far
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?
