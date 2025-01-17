HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'

'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 14:45 IST

x

'Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

The surgeries for Saif Ali Khan's stab wounds, inflicted by an assailant in the early hours of Thursday, have been successful.

"Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends. He should be out of the hospital in four-five days. The entire family is in a state of shock," a close friend tells Subhash K Jha.

While Kareena and the children, Taimur and Jeh, are staying with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif will join his family and move into another residence, as their current residence is now a crime scene.

 

"I don't think the family will return to the house where it happened even when they are allowed to. What has happened is too horrific to heal with time. Do you know Saif's sons saw their father being stabbed right in front of their eyes?" the friend says.

Watch: After The Saif Attack

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saif Attack: What We Know So Far
Saif Attack: What We Know So Far
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
#SaifAttack: 'Shocking And Scary'
#SaifAttack: 'Shocking And Scary'
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
Sharmila Tagore Visits Saif In Hospital
Sharmila Tagore Visits Saif In Hospital

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Babes In Boots: Priyanka, Esha, Alia..

webstory image 2

Seen Sindhu's Diamond Ring?

webstory image 3

In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must-See Places

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing0:14

VIDEO: Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan...

From 'Ram Bhakti' to 'Vande Mataram', Polish kid goes viral3:10

From 'Ram Bhakti' to 'Vande Mataram', Polish kid goes viral

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city Ayodhya1:06

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD