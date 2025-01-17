'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'

'Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

The surgeries for Saif Ali Khan's stab wounds, inflicted by an assailant in the early hours of Thursday, have been successful.

"Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends. He should be out of the hospital in four-five days. The entire family is in a state of shock," a close friend tells Subhash K Jha.

While Kareena and the children, Taimur and Jeh, are staying with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif will join his family and move into another residence, as their current residence is now a crime scene.

"I don't think the family will return to the house where it happened even when they are allowed to. What has happened is too horrific to heal with time. Do you know Saif's sons saw their father being stabbed right in front of their eyes?" the friend says.

