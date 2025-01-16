Saif Attack: 7 Questions For Mumbai Police

Was Saif targeted by criminal gangs like Salman Khan was targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

Photograph: Prasanna D Zore/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Media-persons jostle to speak to Saif Ali Khan's maid after she gave a statement to the Bandra police about the attack on the star, Mumbai, January 16, 2025.

1. When a celebrity like Saif Ali Khan is not safe in his apartment in one of Mumbai's most upscale neighbourhoods, which Mumbaikar is?

2. After the attack on Salman Khan's home and the killing of NCP politician Baba Siddiqui in Bandra within a year, what precautions did the police take to ensure such crimes do not occur again?

3. Was Saif targeted by criminal gangs like Salman Khan was targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang? If yes, did the police fail in gathering intelligence about the attack?

4. Have the police stopped patrolling the streets of Bandra at night?

5. Have criminals stopped fearing the long arm of the law and the men in khaki?

6. Are CCTV cameras in Bandra dysfunctional? If not, how long can it take to trace/track the attacker who has disappeared into the bylanes of Bandra so easily after attacking Saif?

7. 15 hours have passed since the attack and the identity of the intruder is still not known. Why the delay?