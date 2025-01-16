Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?

'We cannot enter any flat in Satguru building until the watchman gives us access.'

"Kaun maara hoga? Aur kyu? (Who stabbed Saif Ali Khan? And why?)"

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan's apartment building in Bandra West, Mumbai.

This is the question every resident around Saif Ali Khan's apartment in Bandra West is pondering over, even as the Mumbai police is apparently unable to find the motive behind the attack.

So far the police has been mum about the attacker's fate, or motive, which has added to the speculation over the stabbing.

"There are 12 floors in the building. Out of which 11th and 12th are owned by Saif where he stays with wife Kareena and sons Taimur and Jeh. Why did the attacker enter the 12th floor and not any other floor of the building?" asks a neighbour from the adjacent Nirvana building.

Located on 29th road in posh Bandra, home to many Bollywood celebrities, Satguru Sharan is a stone's throw from popular hangouts like the Title Waves book store, Eat Around The Corner restaurant etc.

But it is not easy to get access to Saif’s home as there are four levels of security to be crossed.

A laundry worker at the New Kamal Power Laundry, adjacent to Saif's building, tells this correspondent, "We cannot enter any flat in Satguru building until the watchman gives us access."

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Mumbai police has launched an investigation into the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The first level of security is the security gate at the building gate.

After getting past the security guard, the second level of security is the glass door opening into the building's foyer, which cannot be opened without an access card.

"Only the security guards and building residents have access cards and without it you can't get near the building lift too to reach the 12th floor where Saif lives. So, how did this attacker enter?" asks the laundry worker.

Asked about using the staircase, a Swiggy delivery agent says, "The staircase is locked and only residents have access to it."

"Buildings which have actors living in them don't allow Swiggy or Zomato delivery boys to enter the building and go up. We are told to deliver the parcel to the watchman."

"The third security is the lift, which is biometrically operated and won't function until your fingerprint is a match."

"The fourth level is the safety door to Saif's home, which the intruder has to get past to reach the main door, only after which you can enter the house."

Asked if the intruder could have entered the building through the duct, the laundry worker said, "In that case attack why attack Saif alone? There are 10 other flats in the building."

"If the motive was to attack Saif then he would have shot him rather than attack with a knife. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered."