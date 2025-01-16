Saif Attack: Sara-Ibrahim Arrive At Hospital

Saif Ali Khan's older children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived at Lilavati Hospital to visit their father after he was attacked at home in the early hours of Thursday.

IMAGE: Ibrahim arrives at the Lilavati hospital with sister Sara. Photograph: ANI Photo

A representative from the family released an update about Saif's health: 'Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress.

'All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.

'We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital.

'Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dr Uttamani had earlier revealed, 'Saif has 6 stabs and two are deep.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Just what happened to Saif? This video explains it: