HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Saif Attack: Sara-Ibrahim Arrive At Hospital

Saif Attack: Sara-Ibrahim Arrive At Hospital

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 13:07 IST

x

Saif Ali Khan's older children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived at Lilavati Hospital to visit their father after he was attacked at home in the early hours of Thursday.

IMAGE: Ibrahim arrives at the Lilavati hospital with sister Sara. Photograph: ANI Photo

A representative from the family released an update about Saif's health: 'Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress.

'All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.

'We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital.

'Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.'

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dr Uttamani had earlier revealed, 'Saif has 6 stabs and two are deep.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Just what happened to Saif? This video explains it:

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?
Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?
Mumbai Crime Branch Probe Saif Attack
Mumbai Crime Branch Probe Saif Attack
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 10 Cops On OTT

webstory image 2

5 Ways To Deal With Negative Coworkers

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's residence after attack by intruder2:13

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's...

Meet Kaate Wale Baba: A Unique Ascetic at Maha Kumbh3:37

Meet Kaate Wale Baba: A Unique Ascetic at Maha Kumbh

Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Lahaul-Spiti1:05

Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Lahaul-Spiti

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD