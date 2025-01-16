'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
January 16, 2025 11:35 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Saif Ali Khan has six stabs and two are deep. Of these, one is close to the spine,' Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani said in a statement, giving an update about the actor's medical condition after he was attacked in the early hours of Thursday.

'He is being operated upon by a team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi,' Dr Uttamani said.

'The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,' Dr Uttamani added.

'The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it,' he said.

 

A police officer said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Saif's house and they had a scuffle.

Reacting to the incident, Ram Kadam, spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said the police will not spare the guilty.

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson for the Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), said the attack on Saif was a cause for concern because if high-profile people with security can be attacked in their homes, what would happen to common citizens?

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticised the Maharashtra government over the 'failure' of law and order.

'If celebrity homes are attacked and they need to put bullet-proof windows, what will be condition of ordinary citizens?' asked Londhe.

Source: PTI
