'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'

Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in it. A surgery was performed to remove the 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid', a doctor from Lilavati Hospital informed the media.

Explaining the actor's health condition, Dr Nitin Dange said Saif is stable and out of danger.

Saif had sustained at least six injuries after an intruder attacked him at his home in the early hours of Thursday.

The doctors also performed plastic surgery on Saif's hand and neck, where he was stabbed, added Dr Dange.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine," Dr Dange said.

"A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team.

"He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now."

Photograph: Prasanna D Zore/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan's maid arrives for questioning at the Bandra police station.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer, Lilavati Hospital, said Saif has been shifted to an ICU ward and will be kept under observation for a day, adding that he will recover 100 per cent as per their initial understanding.

Saif, Dr Uttamani said, had sustained two deep wounds, two intermediate and two abrasions.

"Saif Ali Khan's operation has been successful. His neurosurgery and plastic surgery are completed. He has been shifted to the ICU from the Operation Theatre for one-day observation. After that, we will decide tomorrow. Right now, he is looking absolutely fine.

"He is on a recovery path. The recovery should be 100 per cent as per our initial understanding. There are two deep wounds, two intermediate and two abrasions. We have removed a 2.5-inch long knife piece from his spine,"" Dr Uttamani said.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Is this the way the intruder entered the building?

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam, who is part of the team investigating the attack, said the incident was a "robbery attempt" and the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif's house.

"Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered at the Bandra police station," DCP Gedam said.

The incident unfolded after the intruder allegedly confronted his house help.

When Saif attempted to intervene, the confrontation turned physical.