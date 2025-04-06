HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DRAMA! Why Churchill Brothers not yet I-League champs

April 06, 2025

Action from the I-League match played between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC in Kashmir on Sunday

IMAGE: Action from the I-League match played between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC in Kashmir on Sunday. Photograph: Jamshedpur FC

Goan club Churchill Brothers FC were crowned provisional champions I-League champions after finishing atop the I-League standings with 40 points after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC in Srinagar on Sunday.

Inter Kashi kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Rajasthan FC in Kalyani (West Bengal), scoring twice in stoppage time, while Dempo SC edged past Gokulam Kerala 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller in Kozhikode.

 

Churchill Brothers finished above Inter Kashi FC, who are second with 39 points, but the the latter could still win the title on April 28, depending on outcome of AIFF appeal.

Antonio Lopez Habas-coached Inter Kashi are awarded three additional points -- currently kept in abeyance -- from their protest over Namdhari SC fielding an ineligible player earlier this season.

On January 13, Inter Kashi had lost Namdhari SC, but the AIFF Disciplinary Committee later found out that the latter had fielded an ineligible player and awarded a 3-0 forfeit win to Inter Kashi along with three points.

However, the AIFF Appeal Committee later put the decision "inoperative and in abeyance" until the final hearing.

Heading into the final round on Sunday, four teams -- Churchill Brothers, Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala -- were all in title contention.

Churchill needed a win in Srinagar to seal the title outright but dropped crucial points against a resilient Real Kashmir which ended unbeaten at home.

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, did their bit with a late flourish in Kalyani to keep the title race alive.

