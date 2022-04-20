News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Recognise The Birthday Girl?

Recognise The Birthday Girl?

By Rediff Movies
April 20, 2022 15:08 IST
What is Bollywood celebrating?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's mum and yesteryear actress Babita Shivdasani Kapoor turns 75 on April 20.
Bebo shares a picture and writes, 'Happy birthday Mothership, My Maa #No beauty like Mamma's'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karism awrites, 'तुम जियों हज़ारों साल, ये मेरी हैं आरज़ू.. that's what we wish for everyday... The OG birthday song Happy birthday to the original Sunita our Mama Circa - Farz 1967.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soni Razdan shares a throwback pic with husband Mahesh Bhatt on their wedding anniversary and writes, 'Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety' This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her 19th birthday: 'Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.'
Kajol adds: 'Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Maasi Tanishaa Mukerji adds: 'Happy birthday my nysa girl! My fabulous 19 ur old! Every year u become more remarkable to me and I can't wait to see u again and get my squishy hug as only u can! Love u baby have a great one!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: On his 54th birthday, Maria Goretti shares an old clip of her interviewing husband Arshad Warsi and writes, 'You know this guy right .. Today he turns a year wiser and even more nicer ... Flashback of when I used to be an @mtvindia VJ and interviewed @arshad_warsi asking him questions like I did not know him at all.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Goretti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture of her mother-in-law and Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi with her children Gautam and Sitara and writes, 'Happy birthday Mummy! Forever grateful for your presence in our lives. Stay blessed always.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
