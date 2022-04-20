Recognise The Birthday Girl?

What is Bollywood celebrating?
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's mum and yesteryear actress Babita Shivdasani Kapoor turns 75 on April 20.
Bebo shares a picture and writes, 'Happy birthday Mothership, My Maa #No beauty like Mamma's'.
IMAGE: Karism awrites, 'तुम जियों हज़ारों साल, ये मेरी हैं आरज़ू.. that's what we wish for everyday... The OG birthday song Happy birthday to the original Sunita our Mama Circa - Farz 1967.'
IMAGE: Soni Razdan shares a throwback pic with husband Mahesh Bhatt on their wedding anniversary and writes, 'Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety' This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead.'
IMAGE: Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her 19th birthday: 'Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.'
Kajol adds: 'Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!'
IMAGE: Maasi Tanishaa Mukerji adds: 'Happy birthday my nysa girl! My fabulous 19 ur old! Every year u become more remarkable to me and I can't wait to see u again and get my squishy hug as only u can! Love u baby have a great one!'
IMAGE: On his 54th birthday, Maria Goretti shares an old clip of her interviewing husband Arshad Warsi and writes, 'You know this guy right .. Today he turns a year wiser and even more nicer ... Flashback of when I used to be an @mtvindia VJ and interviewed @arshad_warsi asking him questions like I did not know him at all.'
IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture of her mother-in-law and Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi with her children Gautam and Sitara and writes, 'Happy birthday Mummy! Forever grateful for your presence in our lives. Stay blessed always.'
