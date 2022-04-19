KGF 2 makes Rs 200 crore in JUST 5 DAYS!

It's raining records for the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2.

After enjoying the biggest opening day (Rs 53.95 crore/Rs 539.5 million) and then the biggest first three days (Rs 143.64 crore/Rs 1.4364 billion) -- hence, doing better than the Hindi version of Baahubali: the Conclusion, which scored Rs 41 crore (Rs 410 million) and Rs 128 crore (Rs 1.28 billion) on the opening day and opening weekend respectively, the Yash starrer has now set another huge record.

It has reached the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club on Day 5!

Joginder Tuteja looks at movies that crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in record time.

Day: 5

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi)

IMAGE: Yash in KGF - Chapter 2.

The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 grabs the top spot for reaching the Rs 200 crore mark in the quickest time possible: Just five days!

The Yash starrer, of course, is poised to break bigger records ahead.

6 days

Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi)

When Baahubali: The Conclusion set a record for the quickest Rs 200 Crore Club entrant ever by doing so in just six days, it seemed like an impossible record to break.

But now that KGF - Chapter 2 (Hindi) has done it, it just shows that south cinema is truly showing the way ahead for the rest of the country.

Days: 7

Tiger Zinda Hai

Sanju

War

Sultan

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai.

As many as four Hindi films hold the record for quickest double centuries.

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Kabir Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan and Siddharth Anand's War took seven days to achieve this feat.

It's been two years since War set this record, and it's about time a new Hindi film betters it.

Days: 8

Dangal

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra in Dangal.

The biggest Bollywood grosser of all times, the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal had done quite well, though in comparison it had started relatively slower.

It took eight days to earn Rs 200 crore, and went on to score Rs 387.38 crore (Rs 3.38738 billion) in its lifetime run.

Days: 9

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

PK

Dhoom: 3

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Aamir Khan's PK and Dhoom 3 as well as Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan hold the record for scoring a double century in their first nine days of release.

Each of these films was a blockbuster with Bajrangi Bhaijaan finding the most love from audiences.

Rest assured, when Dhoom: 4 arrives, it will take a huge start.

Days: 10

Padmaavat

Krrish 3

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat.

Long before Aamir Khan and Salman Khan films started setting records for the fastest Rs 200 Crores Club entrants, the father-son jodi of Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan had stunned everyone by hitting a double century in just 10 days in 2013.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat started relatively slower at Rs 19 crore (Rs 190 million), but its entry into the 200 Crore Club was pretty quick.

Days: 11

Kick

Bharat

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Kick.

There's a reason why Salman Khan is a superstar, and this list is proof of that.

His films will find a place right through these charts.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick and Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat took just 11 days to reach this milestone.

Incidentally, both were Eid releases.

Days: 12

Simmba

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

While Ranveer Singh scored a biggie in the form of Padmaavat (co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor), which went on to enter the Rs 300 Crore Club, when he went solo for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, he hit a double century in just 12 days.

Director Rohit Shetty has been quite consistent in delivering box office blockbusters and his next cop universe offering should be even bigger.

Days: 13

RRR (Hindi)

Kabir Singh

The Kashmir Files

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in RRR.

As many as three films have taken 13 days to reach the Rs 200 crore mark.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files started at mere Rs 3.55 crore (Rs 35.5 million) and still hit a double century in quick time.

Srisaila Sri Rajamouli's RRR (Hindi) and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh had a similar trajectory right from Day 1 to Day 13.

Days: 14

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Tubelight

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Both Salman Khan starrers -- Tubelight and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo -- saw a similar box office journey.

They took a bumper start of over Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) but then slowed down considerably to just about manage to score a double century each.

Days: 15

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Chennai Express

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Shah Rukh Khan scored his first double century with Chennai Express, which took just 15 days to reach that landmark.

The Rohit Shetty directed film went on to become a blockbuster.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior went on to cover a great distance, falling just short of the Rs 300 crore mark.

Days: 19

Happy New Year

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year.

For the longest time, Shah Rukh held the record for the biggest opening day record for his film, Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan.

The film took 19 days to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone even though it could not sustain well.

Let's hope SRK breaks records again when his Pathaan arrives next year.

Days: 24

Golmaal Again

Good Newwz

Housefull 4

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Shreyas Talpade in Golmaal Again.

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again and Akshay Kumar's Good Newws and Housefull 4 took 24 days to enter the Rs 200 Crore Club.

Incidentally, each of these three films is a comedy, which goes on to show that this genre opens relatively slower but has the potential to keep doing well if the end result is entertaining enough.

Days: 28

Mission Mangal

IMAGE: Nithya Menen, H G Dattatreya, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha and kirti Kulhari in Mission Mangal.

2019 was a landmark year for Akshay Kumar when he scored as many as three double centuries.

Among them was Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal and it took 28 days to reach there.

Akshay missed this record with 2.0 (Hindi) just a year before, as that film had ended its run at Rs 189.55 crore (Rs 1.8955 billion).

Days: 29

Uri - The Surgical Strike

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Uri - The Surgical Strike.

Other than The Kashmir Files, the only film to have started at below Rs 10 crore and still managing a double century is Uri - The Surgical Strike.

It took a start of Rs 8.20 crore (Rs 82 million) and then went on to grow from strength to strength, crossing Rs 200 crore after 29 days.

It finally folded up at Rs 245.36 crore (Rs 2.4536 billion).

Days: 70

3 Idiots

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in in 3 Idiots.

The first double century scored was by Aamir Khan was with his 2009 film 3 Idiots, which took as many as 70 days to reach there.

This is the most time that a film has ever taken to reach this milestone, and strangely, the next one to do so was Mission Mangal in just 28 days.

Raj Kumar Hirani's 3 Idiots took a start of Rs 12.78 crore (Rs 127.8 million) and closed at Rs 202.95 crore (Rs 2.0295 billion).