What Did Bhumi WIN?

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar shows off her Asia One awards, 'one for #CovidWarrior' and 'one for #BadhaaiDo, both for posterity & hope.'

She writes: 'Thank you for the honour #AsiaOneAwards and the distinguished jury that acknowledged our work. I truly hope I could have been present in person in London to receive these.

'This one is dedicated to every covid warrior that became a part of our efforts. Thank you for relentlessly & selflessly working in those hard times.

'And of course my entire Badhaai Do family. We've touched many lives and should be so proud.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram