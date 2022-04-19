What Did Bhumi WIN?

Kiara visits the Golden Temple... Madhuri's time with her love... Uravshi's fangirl moment...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar shows off her Asia One awards, 'one for #CovidWarrior' and 'one for #BadhaaiDo, both for posterity & hope.'
She writes: 'Thank you for the honour #AsiaOneAwards and the distinguished jury that acknowledged our work. I truly hope I could have been present in person in London to receive these.
'This one is dedicated to every covid warrior that became a part of our efforts. Thank you for relentlessly & selflessly working in those hard times.
'And of course my entire Badhaai Do family. We've touched many lives and should be so proud.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Kiara Advani seeks blessings at the Golden Temple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit gets her dose of 'unconditional love all day everyday'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram
IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela's fangirl moment at Baba Siddique's Iftar party when she met Shah Rukh Khan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol tells us: 'Make strength a state of mind. Elevate your training and push yourself past your comfort zone. Because once you push, progress will follow.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE:Karisma Kapoor starts shooting for her new project, Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo. It co-stars Surya Sharma of Undekhi fame.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan gives out cool vibes as he wraps up two projects in a week.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram
IMAGE: Did Bobby Deol get the camera angle right?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani holds her heartbeat close.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram