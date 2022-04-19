News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika Says It With Her Eyes

Deepika Says It With Her Eyes

By Rediff Movies
April 19, 2022 12:44 IST
Anushka gets a soap from Ranveer... Parineeti visits dad's farm... Rashmika has a day off...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's eyes say it all.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma gets an unscented soap from Ranveer Singh!
The actress is helping her Band Baajaa Baraat co-star promote his latest film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra relaxes on her dad Pawan Chopra's farm: 'Chilling on my dad's farm. That he built from scratch .. proud, happy and humbled daughter .. genius guy!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda feels the wind.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: That's how Rashmika Mandanna spends her day off.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor are peas in a pod.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Up close with Divyanka Tripathi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
