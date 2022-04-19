News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?

Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 19, 2022 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Mumbai temperatures soaring with each passing day, movie celebs have taken a break and headed for beautiful destinations to cool off in style. Namrata Thakker takes a look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor explores the beautiful tea gardens of Ooty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall gives us fashion goals in her floral swimwear while vacationing in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohanan/Instagram

Malvika Mohanan looks gorgeous in her black and red floral dress as she roams the streets of Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in the Web show Human, has zoomed off to Jordan with her friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul is taking a quick summer break in Nepal.

The actress has a busy year ahead with three Tamil films and two Malayalam projects in her kitty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gets ready to scuba dive in the crystal blue waters of Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza enjoys a boat ride in Dal Lake, Srinagar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Television actor Ravi Dubey enjoys a summer gateway with his wife Sargun Mehta in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Isha Koppikar looks excited as she jets off to Madhya Pradesh with her family to experience a jungle safari at the Bandhavgarh National Park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

Pooja Batra shows off her yoga skills in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu takes a trip with his school buddies to the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty takes a quick spiritual break at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Easter in Heaven
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Easter in Heaven
When Cyrus Wed Vaishali...
When Cyrus Wed Vaishali...
Alia-Ranbir took 'chaar phere' only
Alia-Ranbir took 'chaar phere' only
Shreyas on what went wrong for KKR
Shreyas on what went wrong for KKR
Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments
Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments
Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught
Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught
VHP threatens to launch 'battle' against Delhi Police
VHP threatens to launch 'battle' against Delhi Police

More like this

Shilpa Goes Pink for Baba's Iftar

Shilpa Goes Pink for Baba's Iftar

SRK, Salman at Baba's Iftar Party

SRK, Salman at Baba's Iftar Party

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances