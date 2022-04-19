Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?

With Mumbai temperatures soaring with each passing day, movie celebs have taken a break and headed for beautiful destinations to cool off in style. Namrata Thakker takes a look.
Janhvi Kapoor explores the beautiful tea gardens of Ooty.
Sonnalli Seygall gives us fashion goals in her floral swimwear while vacationing in the Maldives.
Malvika Mohanan looks gorgeous in her black and red floral dress as she roams the streets of Rome.
Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in the Web show Human, has zoomed off to Jordan with her friends.
Amala Paul is taking a quick summer break in Nepal.
The actress has a busy year ahead with three Tamil films and two Malayalam projects in her kitty.
Raai Laxmi gets ready to scuba dive in the crystal blue waters of Maldives.
Krystal D'Souza enjoys a boat ride in Dal Lake, Srinagar.
Television actor Ravi Dubey enjoys a summer gateway with his wife Sargun Mehta in London.
Isha Koppikar looks excited as she jets off to Madhya Pradesh with her family to experience a jungle safari at the Bandhavgarh National Park.
Pooja Batra shows off her yoga skills in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Kunal Kemmu takes a trip with his school buddies to the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar.
Shamita Shetty takes a quick spiritual break at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.