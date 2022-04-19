Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?

With Mumbai temperatures soaring with each passing day, movie celebs have taken a break and headed for beautiful destinations to cool off in style. Namrata Thakker takes a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor explores the beautiful tea gardens of Ooty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall gives us fashion goals in her floral swimwear while vacationing in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohanan/Instagram

Malvika Mohanan looks gorgeous in her black and red floral dress as she roams the streets of Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in the Web show Human, has zoomed off to Jordan with her friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul is taking a quick summer break in Nepal.

The actress has a busy year ahead with three Tamil films and two Malayalam projects in her kitty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gets ready to scuba dive in the crystal blue waters of Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza enjoys a boat ride in Dal Lake, Srinagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Television actor Ravi Dubey enjoys a summer gateway with his wife Sargun Mehta in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Isha Koppikar looks excited as she jets off to Madhya Pradesh with her family to experience a jungle safari at the Bandhavgarh National Park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

Pooja Batra shows off her yoga skills in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu takes a trip with his school buddies to the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty takes a quick spiritual break at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.