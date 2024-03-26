Rashmika's Working Holi

Unlike Bollywood, who love to party and post colourful pictures, the stars down south continue to work even as they celebrate Holi.
'It's a working Holi for us.. but I hope you all are playing safe Holi and enjoying yourselves. Here's us wishing you all a very Happy Holi,' writes Rashmika Mandanna, with a picture of her staff.
Her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda spends the day at home.
Ram Charan takes the occasion to make an announcement: He will team up with Pushpa Director Sukumar for a film tentatively titled RC17. Of course, we all know about RC16.
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posts a picture of her father Rajinikanth, and celebrates 'Happy "Rajinikanth" Day Shivaji Rao #holi #appa remembering #Balachander thatha #gratefuleveryday.'
It's a special day for the family, as it was on this day that the late K Balachander rechristened the then 25-year-old Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth, when he made his debut in the Tamil director's 1975 film, Apoorva Raagangal.
Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also celebrating with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi, sons Veer and Ved and mother Lata Rajinikanth.
'Stepped into Lagos to a colorful blast of Holi! Joined fellow Indians, far from home, drenched in organic hues. Massive shoutout to my awesome friend for the warmest welcome ever!' writes Lakshmi Manchu.
Kushboo takes a Holi selfie.