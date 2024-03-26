News
Rashmika's Working Holi

Rashmika's Working Holi

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 26, 2024 12:39 IST
Unlike Bollywood, who love to party and post colourful pictures, the stars down south continue to work even as they celebrate Holi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'It's a working Holi for us.. but I hope you all are playing safe Holi and enjoying yourselves. Here's us wishing you all a very Happy Holi,' writes Rashmika Mandanna, with a picture of her staff.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda spends the day at home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

Ram Charan takes the occasion to make an announcement: He will team up with Pushpa Director Sukumar for a film tentatively titled RC17. Of course, we all know about RC16.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posts a picture of her father Rajinikanth, and celebrates 'Happy "Rajinikanth" Day Shivaji Rao #holi #appa remembering #Balachander thatha #gratefuleveryday.'

It's a special day for the family, as it was on this day that the late K Balachander rechristened the then 25-year-old Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth, when he made his debut in the Tamil director's 1975 film, Apoorva Raagangal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also celebrating with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi, sons Veer and Ved and mother Lata Rajinikanth.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

'Stepped into Lagos to a colorful blast of Holi! Joined fellow Indians, far from home, drenched in organic hues. Massive shoutout to my awesome friend for the warmest welcome ever!' writes Lakshmi Manchu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

Kushboo takes a Holi selfie.

