News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Holi Fashion Ideas From Katrina, Sara, Janhvi

Holi Fashion Ideas From Katrina, Sara, Janhvi

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 19, 2024 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dressing up for Holi can be tricky if you're confused about wearing whites or really dressing up.

Worry not! Take inspiration from Bollywood's divas. Namrata Thakker lists some great ideas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Keep your Holi look classy and fuss-free like Deepika Padukone by donning a white crop top with a pair of denims.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's tie-dye outfit goes perfectly with the occasion. Plus, it's cute, fresh and fun!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

You can also make a style statement by wearing a floral co-ord set, like Katrina Kaif.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Nothing screams Holi like a white chikankari salwar suit.

Go the Sara Ali Khan way and add a pair of sunglasses to make your attire cooler.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor show us how crochet shirts in white, cream or beige is the best way to twin with your partner during the festival of colours.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta slays the over-sized shirt look which is a great look for Holi.

Wear it with leggings or shorts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Add colour -- and comfort -- to your Holi outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar's mustard kaftan is the perfect example.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Make head turns at that Holi party like Karishma Tanna does in this easy-breezy yet sexy printed jumpsuit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

If you're heading for a formal party, take a cue from Hina Khan and dress up in a vibrant coloured kurta-palazzo set with a matching dupatta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Amp up your fashion game by opting for a colourful white sari teamed with a strappy blouse.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Lessons from Bollywood: DOs and DON'TS of Holi!
Lessons from Bollywood: DOs and DON'TS of Holi!
The DIFFERENT Moods of Holi
The DIFFERENT Moods of Holi
Holi Special: Bollywood's colourful songs!
Holi Special: Bollywood's colourful songs!
Before You Invest ESG Funds, Read This
Before You Invest ESG Funds, Read This
After EC crackdown, TMC seeks SC-monitored LS poll
After EC crackdown, TMC seeks SC-monitored LS poll
Janhvi-Aditya Set The Ramp On Fire
Janhvi-Aditya Set The Ramp On Fire
Sumit Nagal wins on debut at Miami Open
Sumit Nagal wins on debut at Miami Open

More like this

PIX: Dress up like Shraddha, Alia, Kiara this Holi

PIX: Dress up like Shraddha, Alia, Kiara this Holi

When Bollywood Played Holi With Titles

When Bollywood Played Holi With Titles

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances