Holi Fashion Ideas From Katrina, Sara, Janhvi

Dressing up for Holi can be tricky if you're confused about wearing whites or really dressing up.

Worry not! Take inspiration from Bollywood's divas. Namrata Thakker lists some great ideas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Keep your Holi look classy and fuss-free like Deepika Padukone by donning a white crop top with a pair of denims.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's tie-dye outfit goes perfectly with the occasion. Plus, it's cute, fresh and fun!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

You can also make a style statement by wearing a floral co-ord set, like Katrina Kaif.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Nothing screams Holi like a white chikankari salwar suit.

Go the Sara Ali Khan way and add a pair of sunglasses to make your attire cooler.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor show us how crochet shirts in white, cream or beige is the best way to twin with your partner during the festival of colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta slays the over-sized shirt look which is a great look for Holi.

Wear it with leggings or shorts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Add colour -- and comfort -- to your Holi outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar's mustard kaftan is the perfect example.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Make head turns at that Holi party like Karishma Tanna does in this easy-breezy yet sexy printed jumpsuit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

If you're heading for a formal party, take a cue from Hina Khan and dress up in a vibrant coloured kurta-palazzo set with a matching dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Amp up your fashion game by opting for a colourful white sari teamed with a strappy blouse.