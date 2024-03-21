Guess Who Will Star Opposite Janhvi In Her Next?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together in a film, tentatively titled RC 16.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, a puja ceremony was held by the makers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, father Chiranjeevi and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor were present at the puja.

A R Rahman, who is the film's music composer, also graced the occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Producer Allu Aravind -- Ram Charan's maternal uncle -- handed the bound script to Director Buchi Babu Sana.

Shankar, who is directing Ram Charan's Game Changer, directed the first shot of the new film, after Boney Kapoor and Anmol Sharma turned on the camera and Chiranjeevi sounded the clap board.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

'I must admit I'm overwhelmed by the esteemed guests and my esteemed mentor, Sukumar. I extend my gratitude to Ram Charan for this incredible opportunity that emerged from my days as Rangasthalam's assistant director. I'm determined to make the most of it,' Director Buchi Babu Sana said.

'Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari,' Ram Charan said, referring to the 1990 Telugu film, starring his father Chiranjeevi and Jahnvi's mother Sridevi.

Director Sukumar, known for Rangasthalam and Pushpa, presents RC 16 under the Sukumar Writings banner, in association with Mythri Movie Makers.