Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Holi

Film folk celebrate Holi with their families and make pretty pictures on social media.
'Holi with my Homie,' says Kiara Advani, sharing a picture with Sidharth Malhotra.
Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate their first Holi as a married couple.
It's Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's 'pehli Holi' too!
Randeep Hooda takes a break from his latest release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to play Holi with wife, Lin Laishram.
Preity Zinta gets all colourful with Gene Goodenough.
Tisca Chopra gets a kiss from Captain Sanjay Chopra.
Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey are unrecognisable in Holi colours.
'Don't get too Naughty... Happy Holi !!!' says Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi.
Kajal Aggarwal plays Holi with mum Suman/
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy the 'Best Holi Ever' with Devi.
Kalki Koechlin gets a taste of pichkari from daughter Sappho.
Arjun Bijlani with son Ayaan.
'Happy Holi aap sabhi ko! When you have rose petals falling into your drink and your still having it, your then close to being in the 'holi' mood!' Tusshar Kapoor says, with son Laksshya.
Shehnaaz Gill with her mum Parminder Kaur Gill.
Gul Panag's Holi with son Nihal.