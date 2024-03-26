Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Holi

Film folk celebrate Holi with their families and make pretty pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

'Holi with my Homie,' says Kiara Advani, sharing a picture with Sidharth Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate their first Holi as a married couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

It's Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's 'pehli Holi' too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda takes a break from his latest release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to play Holi with wife, Lin Laishram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta gets all colourful with Gene Goodenough.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra gets a kiss from Captain Sanjay Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravie Dubey/Instagram

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey are unrecognisable in Holi colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

'Don't get too Naughty... Happy Holi !!!' says Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal plays Holi with mum Suman/

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy the 'Best Holi Ever' with Devi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin gets a taste of pichkari from daughter Sappho.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani with son Ayaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

'Happy Holi aap sabhi ko! When you have rose petals falling into your drink and your still having it, your then close to being in the 'holi' mood!' Tusshar Kapoor says, with son Laksshya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill with her mum Parminder Kaur Gill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag's Holi with son Nihal.