Wedding Fashion Tips From Radhika Madan

Wedding Fashion Tips From Radhika Madan

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 25, 2024 11:52 IST
It's the wedding season, and if you're still looking for fashion inspiration, check out Radhika Madan's style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan recently attended a wedding and shared pictures from the different ceremonies.

She picks an embellished lehenga for the baraati dance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika chooses a hot pink sari for a well, hot look!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Pastel colours are in this wedding season, as we have seen before, instead of the traditional red. Whites work wonders too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Go for a fusion of corset with a sharara for the cocktail party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Whoever thought embroidered denim would look so cool!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Enhance your look with colourful jewelery.

REDIFF MOVIES
