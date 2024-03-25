Wedding Fashion Tips From Radhika Madan

It's the wedding season, and if you're still looking for fashion inspiration, check out Radhika Madan's style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan recently attended a wedding and shared pictures from the different ceremonies.

She picks an embellished lehenga for the baraati dance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika chooses a hot pink sari for a well, hot look!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Pastel colours are in this wedding season, as we have seen before, instead of the traditional red. Whites work wonders too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Go for a fusion of corset with a sharara for the cocktail party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Whoever thought embroidered denim would look so cool!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Enhance your look with colourful jewelery.