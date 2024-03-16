Rashmika's Dream Comes True

What does Rashmika Mandanna do when she's not making movies? She travels the world!
The actor is currently holidaying in Australia.
But before that, Rashmika was taking in the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan!
'Haven't been able to write a dear diary in awhile but these are my dear diary moments from Tokyo,' she updates us.
Rashmika was in Tokyo for the Anime Awards on March 2.
Here, she tries a Japanese delicacy called hanami dango.
'Japan was a place I've dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!!' she writes.
She adds, 'Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It's amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now.'
Going shopping.
Making the perfect pout!
Being touristy.
Taking a selfie with fans.
Making memories.