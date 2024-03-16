Rashmika's Dream Comes True

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

What does Rashmika Mandanna do when she's not making movies? She travels the world!

The actor is currently holidaying in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

But before that, Rashmika was taking in the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan!

'Haven't been able to write a dear diary in awhile but these are my dear diary moments from Tokyo,' she updates us.

Rashmika was in Tokyo for the Anime Awards on March 2.

Here, she tries a Japanese delicacy called hanami dango.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Japan was a place I've dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!!' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

She adds, 'Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It's amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Going shopping.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Making the perfect pout!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Being touristy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Taking a selfie with fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Making memories.