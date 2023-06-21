'God has taken his time to make him'

'Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human -- Everything else -- Crazy no?'

After wrapping up the shoot of her new film Animal, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share some BTS pictures and praise the team.

The pictures, captioned '#Animal .. pieces of my heart' starts with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Here, she's seen with Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

She writes, 'Dear Diary, Today, hmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2.

'But first, I wanted to say a few things about how much I loved working on the sets of #Animal. Initially na... the film came so suddenly to me, was really surprising but I was extremely extremely excited for Animal cz, of course, I wanted to work with the whole team.

'I think I've shot for about 50 days now for this film... and now that it's over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extent that they have and will always have a special place in my heart.'

'The whole team are such darlings ya.. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind-hearted and I in fact kept mentioning to them that I would've loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I'd still be so happy.

'So 1st @sandeepreddyvanga is awesome everyone knows that, he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that the clarity he comes with for all scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing.

'My acting or performance depends directly & entirely on the director is something I think you now know and so tomorrow if people like what they see or me in Animal -- all credits goes to whom you know.

'Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret...God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya.. Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human -- Everything else -- Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya..

'I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet, but the release is coming sooooooooonn... I am super duper excited for the team.

'Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform which Sir's lighting's and all, loved it. I got to work with @anilskapoor sir also.. he's also been so nice to me.. Animal team.. they rock ya. I love them.. I loved everyday I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to them.. I hope I get to spend more time with the team, but I don't.. at least you'll know how special they're to me.. Every word O've said here, I meant it. I want to tell the team - Thank you for being so awesome.'

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and will release on August 11.