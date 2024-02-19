What Makes Rashmika A National Crush

After delivering the biggest hit of her career with Animal, Rashmika Mandanna finds herself on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers list.

From making her mark in the acting world across languages to earning the title of India's 'National Crush', Rashmika's journey has been remarkable. Namrata Thakker tells us more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

In just 10 years, Rashmika has proved her mettle as a successful actress not just in Southern cinema but also in Hindi cinema.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The gorgeous actress started her career in 2016 with the hit Kannada film Kirik Party and went on to make her debut in Telugu cinema in 2018.

Her Telugu rom-com Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Deverakonda was a super hit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Exploring Vietnam like a true blue tourist.

In April 2021, Rashmika made her Tamil debut with Sulthan. The movie was a commercial success despite being released during the pandemic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Enjoying her European vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Gossip session with mamma dearest Suman Mandanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika with her Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram Petla and co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

In 2021, she became the 'National Crush' after her Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise turned into a mega blockbuster and the song Saami Saami went viral.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika looks happy devouring her favourite dessert on her cheat day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Selfie time with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Though Rashmika starred in Bollywood films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu, she tasted success in Hindi cinema with Animal. The movie is the second-highest net grossing Hindi film in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

One of the highest paid actresses in the South, Rashmika has won four SIIMA Awards, one Filmfare Award and two style icon awards.

She has 41.8 million followers on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The talented actress has four films in her kitty, including Pushpa 2: The Rule.