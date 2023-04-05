The FABULOUS Life of Rashmika Mandanna

After making her presence felt in the South film industry, Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in Bollywood last year and is now set to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal.

As the talented actress continues to spread her wings across Indian cinema, Namrata Thakker looks at her FABULOUS life through her Instagram feed on her 27th birthday on April 5.

You don't need filters when your selfie game is on point!

Posing for fun while holidaying in Dubai.

Taking a dip in the pool and enjoying the beautiful landscape that the Maldives has to offer in abundance.

Rashmika with her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

'I still can't believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer... A gem of a person.'

Our birthday girl bowled over by her Varisu co-star Thalapathy Vijay.

Varisu currently streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Selfie time with the family. Rashmika with sister Shiman and parents, Suman and Madan Mandanna.

Meet her fur buddy, Aura.

That's what you call being 'Caught Off-Guard'.

Rashmika nails the sari look with a beautiful, flowery, twist.

Throwback to when li'l Rashmika loved posing in front of the camera.