'Confidence and positivity uplift me'

Raise your hand if you're clamouring to know about Rashmika Mandanna's skincare routine.

It's nothing expensive or out of the world. Her skin is flawless because she follows an uncluttered diet and starts her day with a glass of water.

Sunscreen is sacred. She tries to eat fruits and nuts between meals.

After a bustling work day, she forgoes any beauty products for her skin and "lets it breathe."

The actor recommends that "you're never too young to start a skincare routine that works for you."

In an e-mail interview with Anita Aikara/Rediff.com, Rashmika -- who starred in the blockbuster Pushpa and made her Hindi film debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye (2022) and was announced as brand ambassador for deodorant brand EVA -- decodes her secrets for staying positive.

She also recalls childhood memories of her grandmother's skincare routine. And offers her tricks to de-stress.

IMAGE: Rashmika's fashion is about simple, relatable, understated looks.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

What does beauty mean to you?

I'm a firm believer of natural beauty. For me, beauty is not superficial, but it is something that stems from within.

Confidence and positivity are the two most important virtues that uplift me even in my dull moments.

What helps you stay positive in life?

It is being passionate about what I do, having fun and investing the right energy in the right places.

My work, and the love and support of my fans, admirers and well-wishers is a major part of who I am today. They motivate me to do my best and become the best version of myself.

IMAGE: Her weekend cheat meals are always followed by an hour of running.

Who would you consider the most beautiful person in your life?

I have admired my grandmother since my childhood. I fondly remember her always in an elegant sari -- a symbol of timeless beauty in my opinion.

Any childhood memories of your grandmother's skincare routine?

I remember my grandmother gravitating towards natural ingredients from her kitchen like rice paste and turmeric to make a face pack for herself and my mother.

When it comes to beauty, it is always less is more.

IMAGE: You'll find her handy EVA deodorant in her bag, as it keeps her 'super-charged through the day'.

What's your secret for a red-carpet ready look?

Enough sleep, a satisfying workout and a clean diet.

How does your day begin? Is there a bedtime routine that you stick to strictly?

I start the day by hydrating myself with water. It really helps me to wake up and feel fresh instantly.

I love running for an hour.

I also choose my fragrance depending on my mood for the day.

The bedtime routine I religiously follow starts with a cleanse to get all the dirt and tiredness off my face. That's followed with a night cream or a moisturiser, eye cream and lip balm.

As part of my self-care routine, I always like to feel fresh on the go even on a hectic day of being outdoors. This is where I depend on EVA deodorant to keep me feeling confident and refreshing my mind and mood.

IMAGE: She enjoys a bit of everything in her diet and has come to realise that 'ghar ka khanna is the best'.

Any holistic skincare approach you follow?

I clean my face as soon as I (return) home, and when I'm out in the sun, a sunscreen is a must.

After a hectic workday, especially when I have applied several products on my face, I leave my skin bare and let it breathe.

What's your trick to de-stress?

I love to listen to music and catch up with my friends and family whenever I am not working.

Travelling is what I love. I enjoy going to a beach destination or a resort, stepping away from the chaos to relax and unwind.

What beauty advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

There are three things I swear by.

First: You're never too young to start a skincare routine that works for you.

Two: Sunscreen is my holy grail.

Third: A good fragrance and a fresh feeling differentiates a good day from a bad day because 'beauty is inside out'.

IMAGE: Rashmika's confidence stems from feeling confident in her own skin and being real.

Any foods you avoid?

I follow a clean diet as much as possible even with a busy schedule. I try to avoid dairy, gluten and sugar as much as I can and snack on healthy foods like fruits and nuts (good fats) in between hectic schedules.

How would you define your personal style? What are you most comfortable in?

I'd define my personal style as comfy, timeless and easy going. I am most comfortable in a pair of jeans and a kurti teamed up with slides and a dainty set of accessories.

How do you choose what you wear?

It depends on my mood and the unpredictable weather. I end up travelling a lot for work, so I always prefer wearing comfortable clothes and shoes -- always keeping my style minimalistic.