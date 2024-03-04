News
Ranbir Approves Of Ananya-Aditya Romance

Ranbir Approves Of Ananya-Aditya Romance

March 04, 2024
March 04, 2024 14:05 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

We totally love this scene from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

Aditya Roy Kapur holds Ananya Panday close for the first time for the cameras, and his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor gives them the thumbs up.

 

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating each other for over a year.

Aditya, who described Ananya as 'pure joy' Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, sure personifies the emotion in this picture!

Ananya, meanwhile, had called herself 'Ananya Coy Kapur' on the same couch.

