Ranbir Approves Of Ananya-Aditya Romance

We totally love this scene from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.
Aditya Roy Kapur holds Ananya Panday close for the first time for the cameras, and his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor gives them the thumbs up.
Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating each other for over a year.
Aditya, who described Ananya as 'pure joy' Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, sure personifies the emotion in this picture!
Ananya, meanwhile, had called herself 'Ananya Coy Kapur' on the same couch.