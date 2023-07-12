Are Ananya-Aditya The Newest Couple In Town?

Are Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur the latest couple in tinseltown?

Social media seems to think so.

The actors reportedly attended a concert in Madrid, Spain, and took to Instagram to confirm it.

While Ananya wrote, 'Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever,' Aditya shared a short clip from the concert.

But were they attending it together?

Let's recap back to that Koffee With Karan episode when the host hinted that something was brewing between Ananya and Aditya, and Ananya confirmed that she found him hot.

Since Karan Johar is always the first to know everything in Bollywood, should we start taking this chatter seriously?

Ananya and Aditya walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week later, and their chemistry sure looked hot.

That's not all.

The rumoured couple also reportedly watched the FIFA World Cup Argentina-Croatia semi-final in Doha.

There's no official confirmation yet, but we're standing by.