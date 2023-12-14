Koffee Talk: Aditya On Ananya, Arjun On Marriage Plans

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 has Bollywood bachelors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor on the couch.

Karan Johar introduces them as 'two unmarried boys who just want to have fun' and they do just that, as they spill the beans on their romantic lives.

Mohnish Singh brings us the major highlights.

Ananya Is Aditya's 'Pure Joy'

Karan begins the episode by asking Aditya about his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday.

ARK seems to have indirectly confessed the relationship as he calls himself 'Aditya Joy Kapur' and describes Ananya as 'pure joy'.

When KJo asks him to share the first word that comes to his mind when he thinks of Ananya, Aditya immediately replies, 'Bliss.'

Interestingly, when AnaNya had graced the couch alongside Sara Ali Khan in episode 3, she had called herself 'Ananya Coy Kapur'.

When's the Wedding?

Arjunhas been in a steady relationship with Malaika Arora for several years now and like us all, KJo is curious about their wedding plans.

'I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future,' Arjun says.

'Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very, very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we have had to be in this comfortable happy space.'

KJo's Defence Mode

Before moving ahead, Karan opened up about the backlash over the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, where the couple spoke candidly about their relationship.

Dips was brutally trolled for confessing that she was casually dating men even after meeting Ranveer.

Defending the couple and slamming trolls, KJo says, 'There was a ridiculous kind of after-effect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest, they were earnest. They spoke and shared so much, and they were so gracious. And then you're f***ing talking about something nonsense.'

'I mean, what do you know about somebody's personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na. I want to show them all my f***ing middle finger.'

Box Office Woes

Opening up about his box office failures, Arjun says, 'I had done well when I started. I'm the first actor in my generation to deliver a Rs 100 crore film with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala, that was 2 States. I have seen the high. I have done a film like Ki and Ka that did well where I played a house husband.'

'Your selection can go wrong. The audience can change and they can change the way they feel about you. You have to keep being honest and sincere and keep trying as long as you're being given opportunities.'

Giving an example of several big stars who went through a rough phase, Arjun says, 'There are so many examples in the past where when you look at all the big stars, they have had phases. Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point in time. Eleven, twelve flops, I think he spoke about it.'

The Objectification

Does Aditya feel objectified by his sexy persona?

'I don't feel like I fuel that fire that much. I mean it's not like I am sitting around, posting these thirst traps that often. I am more often posting pictures of sunsets and weird songs.

'It's not a game I've mastered by any stretch of imagination. I look at it as a positive.

'As far as the recognition for the work is concerned, I've done enough work over the years. I don't feel like it has something that hinders the perception of the work that I do. I think it only adds to it'

Karan Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Weird'

During the course of the episode, Karan reveals that Aditya is often the 'glorious, gorgeous punching bag' in the circle of boys, including Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, as he literally knows nothing about Bollywood despite being in the industry since 2009.

KJo revealed Aditya has no idea about Chunky Panday's Aakhri Pasta and Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's names in the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

'I remember that one time when he asked him, 'You b**tard, you have seen Sholay?'

'Ranbir is not exactly... He is not some pop culture phenomenon as he would like to believe.'

Interrupting Karan, Aditya says Ranbir 'knows films', to which Karan added that 'he knows his films.'

Chipping into the conversation, Arjun says, 'He doesn't appreciate anyone appreciating his films too much because then he judges them for loving him too much also which is a bit of a problem.'

Karan calls Ranbir 'weird' and Arjun seems to agree.

Aditya Can't Hid His Hickeys

During the shots round, Aditya hints about his failed attempt at hiding a love bite.

'I think the neck is the place that...' he starts.

Arjun asks Karan, 'How do you know about all this?'

KJo naughtily reveals, 'I have been bitten, baby, in love and otherwise.'