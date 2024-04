Ridhi Dogra, who has been making headlines in the fashion world, knows how to have fun with her style.

The Sabarmati Report actor has got a wardrobe bursting with colour that gravitates towards bold, youthful silhouettes.

IMAGE: Jaw-dropping in pink! Ridhi's effortless party look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

IMAGE: Headed to the beach? Take a cue from Ridhi and make it chic in a playsuit.

IMAGE: Look at this gift from the sea! Ridhi shines in a metallic blue skirt and high-shine silver top.

IMAGE: Off-shoulder + dangerously high slit = an uber-glam moment in black.

IMAGE: Oversized shirt tucked into a flared, maxi-style skirt makes relaxing on the yacht quite the glamorous affair.

IMAGE: She amps up the desi quotient in an embroidered salwar suit paired with a bandhani dupatta.