Is Ananya Praying For Aditya?

On Anant Chaturdashi, the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come to a end. But not without one last party!

Production house T-Series invited film folk over for Ganpati darshan, and they arrived looking as pretty as ever.

Ananya Panday looks like fire in her orange salwar kameez.

Performing pooja.

Yes, her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur was there too.

Shraddha Kapoor.

Sharvari.

Rakul Singh.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

Sanjana Sanghi.

Nikita Dutta.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Yaariyaan 2 cast Pearl V Puri, Yash Dasgupta and Meezaan.

Sunny Kaushal.

Pratik Gandhi.

Giorgia Andriani.

Karan Johar.

Gurmeet Choudhary.

Suniel Shetty.

Fardeen Khan and Mudassar Aziz.

Maniesh Paul.

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Aanand L Rai.

T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar