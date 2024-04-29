Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Matt Henry has edges out Ben Sears for the vacant seam bowling slot.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson will be making his sixth appearance at the T20 World Cup, fourth as New Zealand skipper. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Experienced batter Kane Williamson has been named captain as New Zealand became the first team to announce their squad for June's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis named their 15-player squad for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase on Monday, with the Black Caps opting for an experienced squad that includes Williamson and fast bowling duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

It will be the sixth appearance for Williamson at a T20 World Cup and fourth as skipper, with Southee set for his seventh appearance at the tournament and Boult his fifth as the Kiwis seek a first title in the shortest international format of the game.

There was also no shock return for experienced top-order batter Colin Munro, with selectors instead opting to include young gun Rachin Ravindra - alongside fast bowler Matt Henry - as one of two players yet to previously appear at a T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis will also take young pacer Ben Sears to the USA and West Indies as a travelling reserve if required.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead believes he has selected a well-balanced squad and is confident of a strong showing in the month-long tournament.

“I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament," Stead said.

“We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions.”

Stead is especially looking forward to see how Henry and Ravindra can perform on the big stage, in what will be their first appearance at a T20 World Cup.

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration," Stead added.

“Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia.”

New Zealand's first match at the T20 World Cup comes against Afghanistan in Guyana on June 7, with further Group C contests to follow with co-hosts West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears.

- ICC Media