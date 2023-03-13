Pehla Pehla Pyar Behind Ananya-Aditya's Chemistry?

Post Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, designer Manish Malhotra might have brought another love story to life, this time on-runway, which definitely left us excitedly asking for more.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's intriguing chemistry got everyone at LFW x FDCI wondering if they could be experiencing Love Actually.



Go through the snaphots and tell us if you agree that it's mohabbat.



Meet Manish Malhotra's cool lovebird showstoppers.

Either the stage got the actors it deserved or dal mein kuch kala hai...

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: She is sporting a few hearts too.

IMAGE: The look of familiarity? The locking of eyes. Is love brewing in the air?

IMAGE: Aha! An exchange of sweet smiles.

The best thing on her is him and the best thing on him is her.

IMAGE: We need to drag you away from romance back to fashion...

Does this dude's togs check all the Gen Z boxes? Gold Digger sloganwear bag that's hard to look away from, metallic chains about the neck, uber-cool sunglasses and earrings...

IMAGE: A look straight from the Kingdom of the Women of Pop. Could be Lizzo, Katy Perry or Ariana Grande. Firework!

IMAGE: Hey Gabbar, what do you think of this outfit?

When it's too cold to step out, but you want to show off those toned legs and wear your heart on your sleeve.