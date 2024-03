Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

A fortnight after their Goan wedding, Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at the Kamakhya temple in Assam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul's family joined the newlyweds.

The Kamakhya temple in Guwahati is a Hindu pilgrimage destination devoted to the goddess Kamakhya.

The couple also worshipped earlier at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.