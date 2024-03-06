10 Times We Loved Janhvi's Sari Game

When it comes to fashion, Janhvi Kapoor would agree that it's all in the family!
Like her cousin Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi knows just how to make a style statement.
As Janhvi celebrates her 27th birthday on March 6, Namrata Thakker glances through some of her best sari looks.
We love how Janhvi has elevated her simple sari look with a statement kamarbandh and matching neck piece for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.
Attending an event in a beautiful Rani pink chiffon sari paired with sleeveless blouse, Ms Kapoor looks like a breath of fresh air.
Janhvi shows us how to look glamorous and classy while draping six yards of elegance.
Our birthday girl looks picture perfect in a pink Manish Malhotra tissue sari featuring gold zari border with a heavily embroidered gold blouse.
Less is always more and Janhvi knows it well.
She celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a yellow-and-gold sari with minimal makeup and jewellery.
Channelling her inner fashion goddess in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani brown sari teamed with a corset-style blouse and a statement diamond neckpiece.
Janhvi's white floral printed organza sari is a summer staple and should belong in everyone's closet.
Another steal-worthy sari look of Janhvi's that we can't get our eyes off.
Attending a wedding and want to turn heads?
Wear a red sari with a bit of sequin work and pair it with a matching sequinned blouse with a plunging neckline.
Redefining elegance and royalty in a handwoven green bandhani sari, velvet blouse and a chunky choker necklace.