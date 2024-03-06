News
10 Times We Loved Janhvi's Sari Game

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 06, 2024 13:24 IST
When it comes to fashion, Janhvi Kapoor would agree that it's all in the family!

Like her cousin Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi knows just how to make a style statement.

As Janhvi celebrates her 27th birthday on March 6, Namrata Thakker glances through some of her best sari looks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

We love how Janhvi has elevated her simple sari look with a statement kamarbandh and matching neck piece for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Attending an event in a beautiful Rani pink chiffon sari paired with sleeveless blouse, Ms Kapoor looks like a breath of fresh air.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi shows us how to look glamorous and classy while draping six yards of elegance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Our birthday girl looks picture perfect in a pink Manish Malhotra tissue sari featuring gold zari border with a heavily embroidered gold blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Less is always more and Janhvi knows it well.

She celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a yellow-and-gold sari with minimal makeup and jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Channelling her inner fashion goddess in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani brown sari teamed with a corset-style blouse and a statement diamond neckpiece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's white floral printed organza sari is a summer staple and should belong in everyone's closet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Another steal-worthy sari look of Janhvi's that we can't get our eyes off.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Attending a wedding and want to turn heads?

Wear a red sari with a bit of sequin work and pair it with a matching sequinned blouse with a plunging neckline.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Redefining elegance and royalty in a handwoven green bandhani sari, velvet blouse and a chunky choker necklace.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
