Amy goes on a date with her son... Prajakta is happy... Kriti enjoys the snow...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde gets sun-kissed in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha is enjoying some time under the Goan sun too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson spends a day doing touristy things in Paris with son Andreas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Jaipur sure makes Prajakta Koli happy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Sisters Nupur and Kriti Sanon enjoy the Gulmarg snow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta gets spiritual at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini goes on a jungle safari in Tadoba.