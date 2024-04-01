Rakul-Jackky Go On A Date

Film folk were quite busy over the long three-day weekend, going to parties and movie screenings.

Newlyweds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani keep it casual as they head out on a dinner date.

Kriti Sanon showers love at the screening of her new film Crew along with...

Her sister, Nupur Sanon.

Is Pooja Hegde dating actor Rohan Mehra? Photographs of the two spotted in the same car seem to suggest so.

Arbaaz Khan attends a dinner party with his wife Sshura Khan to celebrate the launch of his son Arhaan's podcast, Dumb Biryani.

It's a double celebration as the film through which they met, Patna Shuklla (Arbaaz produced it while Sshura worked as a make-up artist in it) released in theatres on Friday.

Malaika Arora waves to the photographers, as she arrives to cheer for her son.

And there's the star of the evening, Arhaan with his friend and co-collaborator of Dumb Biryani, Dev Raiyani.

Arhaan's proud grandmother Joyce Arora arrives with Amrita Arora Ladak and son Azaan.

Cousin Alizeh Agnihotri is there to cheer for her cousin too.

As is his proud grandfather Salim Khan.

Sohail Khan's former wife Seema Sajdeh.

Raveena Tandon stars in Patna Shuklla.

In another part of town, Bigg Boss 17 finalist and actor Mannara Chopra threw her 33rd birthday party for family and friends.

Her cousin Priyanka Chopra attended the party with husband Nick Jonas.

The trio made colourful pictures.

Just before this, Priyanka and Nick had celebrated Holi with Mannara in Noida.

PeeCee's mum Dr Madhu Chopra gets some love.

Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Meet the family: Mannara's mother Kamini Chopra Handa, Madhu Chopra, Mannara, Priyanka, Nick, Mannara's younger sister Mitali Handa and Mannara's cousin Akash Talwar.

Ravie Dubey arrives with wife Sargun Mehta.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar