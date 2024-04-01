News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rakul-Jackky Go On A Date

Rakul-Jackky Go On A Date

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 01, 2024 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk were quite busy over the long three-day weekend, going to parties and movie screenings.

Newlyweds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani keep it casual as they head out on a dinner date.

 

Kriti Sanon showers love at the screening of her new film Crew along with...

 

Her sister, Nupur Sanon.

 

Is Pooja Hegde dating actor Rohan Mehra? Photographs of the two spotted in the same car seem to suggest so.

 

Arbaaz Khan attends a dinner party with his wife Sshura Khan to celebrate the launch of his son Arhaan's podcast, Dumb Biryani.

It's a double celebration as the film through which they met, Patna Shuklla (Arbaaz produced it while Sshura worked as a make-up artist in it) released in theatres on Friday.

 

Malaika Arora waves to the photographers, as she arrives to cheer for her son.

 

And there's the star of the evening, Arhaan with his friend and co-collaborator of Dumb Biryani, Dev Raiyani.

 

Arhaan's proud grandmother Joyce Arora arrives with Amrita Arora Ladak and son Azaan.

 

Cousin Alizeh Agnihotri is there to cheer for her cousin too.

 

As is his proud grandfather Salim Khan.

 

Sohail Khan's former wife Seema Sajdeh.

 

Raveena Tandon stars in Patna Shuklla.

 

In another part of town, Bigg Boss 17 finalist and actor Mannara Chopra threw her 33rd birthday party for family and friends.

 

Her cousin Priyanka Chopra attended the party with husband Nick Jonas.

 

The trio made colourful pictures.

 

Just before this, Priyanka and Nick had celebrated Holi with Mannara in Noida.

 

PeeCee's mum Dr Madhu Chopra gets some love.

 

Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra.

 

Meet the family: Mannara's mother Kamini Chopra Handa, Madhu Chopra, Mannara, Priyanka, Nick, Mannara's younger sister Mitali Handa and Mannara's cousin Akash Talwar.

 

Ravie Dubey arrives with wife Sargun Mehta.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What Was Saif Doing In A Royal Carriage?
What Was Saif Doing In A Royal Carriage?
Bhumi Says Hello From Jaipur
Bhumi Says Hello From Jaipur
What Keeps Anushka Busy In The Mornings
What Keeps Anushka Busy In The Mornings
Should CSK's Dhoni bat up the order?
Should CSK's Dhoni bat up the order?
SC refuses to stay survey of Bhojshala complex
SC refuses to stay survey of Bhojshala complex
Adani, 2 others keen to bag Rs 7K cr Tuticorin project
Adani, 2 others keen to bag Rs 7K cr Tuticorin project
EC notice for holding 'mid-street Iftar' in Mangaluru
EC notice for holding 'mid-street Iftar' in Mangaluru

More like this

Manjummel Boys Is Better Than Titanic!

Manjummel Boys Is Better Than Titanic!

Kriti Kharbanda's Chooda Ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda's Chooda Ceremony

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances