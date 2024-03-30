What Keeps Anushka Busy In The Mornings

Manushi puts on her... Raveena's Cleopatra vibes... Kajol has a question...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

'Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen -- what better way to kickstart the day,' Anushka Sharma tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar raves: 'Never going wrong with my #LBD.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon channels her inner Cleopatra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'I do not read to improve my mind or my vocabulary. I read simply to make better decisions in life ! Like :- "Should I have the chocolate cake or the gulab jamun today?" wonders Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa glows.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

'Tell me what i wana hear...' says Nora Fatehi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta: 'Apprehension can come from ignorance. I abstained from colouring my hair for all these years and finally had to cause of the @lorealparis endorsement. Had rejected multiple hair colour endorsements for years cause I was scared. But I actually love it.

'Another gentle reminder for trying out things before outright rejecting them. For big things and small.. like this one. Also helps that @rohan_jagtap_ is the master of his craft! And my trusted safe place for all things hair! @gregorykaoua was another beautiful human who brought so much light & love!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur wants you to 'Caption this'.