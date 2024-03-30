What Was Saif Doing In A Royal Carriage?

'I am lucky. To be born in that Pataudi house.'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan is quite embarrassed by the attention given to a shooting that sections of the public presumed to be a Nawabi ride.

Earlier this week, social media went viral with a video showing Saif dressed in all his royal finery riding on a carriage through the streets of Mumbai.

This, according to some media outlets, was Saif flexing his royal muscles.

When Subhash K Jha contacted Saif, he royally punctured the balloon of pomp.

Turns out, Saif was shooting for an ad.

"It is an ad for biryani," Saif laughed.

So much for a royal ride.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is not an easy legacy to carry forward when you have cricket legend Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi as your father and acting legend Sharmila Tagore as your mother.

But Saif has managed to carve his own niche.

He doesn't take the illustrious legacy to be a great responsibility.

Says Saif, "The biggest deal in today's world is to have and keep a good job, look after your kids and family and have a happy life.

"I don't live up to anything.

"I'm super-proud of doing what I am ... because I know how easy it is to be an unproductive mess."

When told that it is sheer hard work that has given Saif his individual identity, the actor attributes his success to luck and hard work.

"I am lucky. To be born in that Pataudi house .. .to have audiences' like what I do ... to be interested myself in what I do .. all this is luck.

"Of course, there is hard work and more hard work.

"Plenty of sacrifices, discipline and lots of luck."

About being compared with the other Khan superstars of Bollywood, Saif chuckles, "I'm also kind of over comparisons.

"We are too unique as people to be fairly compared.

"But I guess it's inevitable."

Kareena To Play Yash's Sister

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Crew, which released on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is seen having a ball this week in Crew, has been roped in for a pivotal role in film-maker Geetu Mohandas' Hindi-Kannada bilingual Toxic featuring KGF's Yash in the lead.

For months now there has been speculation that Kareena was signed in to play Yash's romantic lead in Toxic.

Kiara Advani and not Kareena plays Yash's leading lady in Toxic.

Kareena will be seen in another, very powerful, role as Yash's sister.

A source clued into the development tells Subhash K Jha, "It is basically a brother-sister story with Yash and Kareena playing inseparable siblings.

"The director was keen to have Kareena on board in Toxic from the inception of the project. Negotiations were on.

"Everyone presumed Kareena was being brought into the project as Yash's leading lady when in fact Kareena was offered a far more powerful role.

"She has never been seen like this before."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com