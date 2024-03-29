Kriti Kharbanda's Chooda Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda knows how to make a simple handwoven sari look festive enough for a wedding.

The actor shares pictures of her chooda ceremony from her beautiful Delhi wedding to Pulkit Samrat, and they are certainly winning hearts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Meet the Kharbandas: Kriti's parents, Ashwani and Rajni, her siblings Jaiwardhan and Ishita and brother-in-law, Aashish Sugnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti shares her childhood dream: 'Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha :)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz Pulkit and I weren't allowed to meet or see each other before the pheras. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :)

'I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over,' she adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Laal chooda and traditional kaleeras were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I'm so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn't look back,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

A closer look at Kriti's grandmother's precious neck piece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

The kaleeras were designed by Mrinalini Chandra, who had also designed it for Kiara Advani's wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

A closer look hides a message.