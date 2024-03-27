Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's First Holi In India

Priyanka Chopra posted her Holi pictures much later than her colleagues, but they were worth the wait. The actor celebrated the festival with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and her family and friends in Noida.
This is Malti's first Holi in India.
A pinwheel of beautiful colours radiate from the couple.
Nick gets a taste of the real Indian celebrations with dholS et all.
Priyanka's cousin Mannara Chopra dances to the dhols.
Priyanka's BFF Tamanna and her husband Sudeep Dutt with their son Thiaan join in.
Priyanka writes, 'Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun.'
And that's the whole gang!
Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra joins the extended Chopra family.