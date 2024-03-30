Bhumi Says Hello From Jaipur

Varun catches a sunset... Namrata enjoys the snow... Maniesh counts his blessings...
Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her curves in Jaipur, and explains, 'It's not a vacay, it's a WORKAY.'
She tags singer Lisa Mishra for the photo courtesy.
Guess where Varun Dhawan is holidaying?
It's the land where sunsets look divine!
Manisha Koirala shares a page from her Sydney Diaries.
Namrata Shirodkar holidays with with her children, Sitara and Gautam, in St Moritz, Switzerland.
'What can we say about a snowy day!! Treasured moments with my lovelies.'
Ahan Shetty enjoys the sunset in Bali, Indonesia.
Maniesh Paul visits the Golden Temple and writes, 'We always come to ask for something... but today we are here just to thank Him for everything he has blessed us with!!as I keep saying jo bhi hai bas BABBEY DI MEHR AA.'