Bhumi Says Hello From Jaipur

Bhumi Says Hello From Jaipur

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 30, 2024 12:53 IST
Varun catches a sunset... Namrata enjoys the snow... Maniesh counts his blessings...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her curves in Jaipur, and explains, 'It's not a vacay, it's a WORKAY.'

She tags singer Lisa Mishra for the photo courtesy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Guess where Varun Dhawan is holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

It's the land where sunsets look divine!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala shares a page from her Sydney Diaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar holidays with with her children, Sitara and Gautam, in St Moritz, Switzerland.

'What can we say about a snowy day!! Treasured moments with my lovelies.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty enjoys the sunset in Bali, Indonesia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul visits the Golden Temple and writes, 'We always come to ask for something... but today we are here just to thank Him for everything he has blessed us with!!as I keep saying jo bhi hai bas BABBEY DI MEHR AA.'

REDIFF MOVIES
