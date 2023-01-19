Priyanka's 'Superwoman' Touch To RRR

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Everyone wants to be a part of S S Rajamouli and RRR's Oscar journey, and that includes Priyanka Chopra!

She lent her star power to the film by hosting a screening in Los Angeles and posting pictures on social media.

'Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations @RRRMovie, @ssrajamouli garu, @mmkeeravaani garu, @AlwaysRamCharan, @tarak9999, @aliaa08, @ajaydevgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj #RRRMovie,' she tweeted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Rajamouli, on his turn, hailed her as a 'global superwoman'.

'You are a global superwoman! Touched by your heart-warming words and intro. Thank you Priyanka for hosting our show and your kind wishes,' he wrote.

RRR has won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu as well as won two Critics Choice Awards: Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song.

Naatu Naatu is also on the Oscar short list.

Earlier this month, Priyanka hosted a special screening of Chello Show, India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars.

The Gujarati film has been shortlisted by the Academy for the Best International Feature Film award at the 95th Academy Awards.

The nominations will be announced on January 24 and the awards ceremony will take place on March 12.

Meanwhile, Priyankaalso showered praise on Joyland, Pakistan's official Oscar entry, which has been shortlisted for the Oscars. It has been directed by first-time filmmaker Saim Sadiq.

'#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must watch,' she tweeted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SS Rajamouli/Instagram

Meanwhile, Rajamouli has been mingling with Hollywood hotshots, Steven Spielberg and James Cameron.

'The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both,' Rajamouli tweeted.

Rajamouli harbours an ambition to make a Hollywood film some day.

'I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood. I am no different. I'm open to experimentation,' Rajamouli told Entertainment Weekly during its Awardist podcast.

Rajamouli said he is in a 'bit of confusion' as he loves the creative freedom he gets when directing Telugu movies.

'Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film,' he said.

He believes that a Hollywood project might be an opportunity for a co-credit. 'Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone,' Rajamouli added.