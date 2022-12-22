'We hope to bring Oscar home very soon'

IMAGE: A scene from Chhello Show.

M M Keeravani's song in S S Rajamouli's RRR -- Naatu Naatu -- has made it to the shortlist for the Oscars' Best Original Song list.

A list of 15 songs have been selected, out of which five will finally get nominated.

Unfortunately, despite the rumoured Rs 80 crore (Rs 80 million) campaign in Los Angeles, RRR has failed the shortlist for the Best International Film nominations list.

This is a huge snub for the epic historical.

For the last three months, Rajamouli had been relentlessly lobbying in LA for a backdoor entry into the Oscars. All his hopes are dashed to the ground.

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in the Naatu Naatu song in RRR.

Meanwhile, Pan Nalin's Chhello Show, a coming-of-age story of a boy in a village in Gujarat dreaming about making films, has made it to the Oscar shortlist.

This, despite the fact that the producers and director had no budget for a proper campaign in LA.

Reacting to the big news, Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Producer Dheer Momaya and Director Pan Nalin jointly said in a statement: 'We are humbled and overjoyed that our heartfelt ode to the cinematic medium Last Film Show (Chhello Show) has been recognised by the world's pre-eminent awards body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

'This is a historic moment for India and we hope to bring the Oscar home very soon.'

Chhello Show will compete with Germany's All Quiet In The Western Front, Argentina's Argentina, 1985, Mexico's Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Sweden's Cairo Conspiracy, Morocco's The Blue Caftan, Belgium's Close, Austria's Corsage, South Korea's Decision To Leave, Poland's EO, Denmark's Holy Spider, Pakistan's Joyland, Ireland's The Quiet Girl, Cambodia's Return To Seoul and France's Saint Omer.